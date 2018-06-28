Equity indices fall on weak global cues, trade war concerns

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded lower in the afternoon session on Thursday tracking weak global markets.

Globally, investor sentiments were weighed down in the ongoing trade war concerns among major economies.

In the domestic indices, heavy selling pressure was witnessed on consumer durables, banking and capital goods stocks.

At 12.35 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,629.95 points, down 41.45 points or 0.39 per cent from the previous close of 10,671.40 points.

Similarly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had opened at 35207.19 points, traded at 35,142.85 points (12.36 p.m.) -- down 74.26 points or 0.21 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 35,217.11 points.

The Sensex has so far touched an intra-day high of 35,282.40 and a low of 35,090.60 points. The BSE market breadth was bearish so far with 1,667 declines and 696 advances.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Infosys, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and ONGC whereas Coal India, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, HDFC and Yes Bank were the major losers.

On the NSE, M&M, Infosys and Tata Steel were the highest gainers while Tech Mahindra, Titan and Gail lost the most.

--IANS

rrb/mr