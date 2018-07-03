Equity indices end in green; auto, healthcare stocks rise

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices closed on a positive note on Tuesday, supported by healthy buying in the auto, healthcare and oil and gas stocks.

The indices had, however, opened on a flat-to-negative note, tracking mixed Asian markets where caution prevailed due to the ongoing trade war concerns.

In the domestic market, the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,699.90 points (3.30 p.m.) -- higher by 42.60 points or 0.40 per cent from its previous close of 10,657.30 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensex on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), which had opened at 35,344.21 points, closed at 35,378.60 points (3.30 p.m.) -- up 114.19 points or 0.32 per cent from its previous session's close of 35,264.41 points.

Sensex touched a high of 35,445.21 points and a low of 35,195.63 points during the intra-day trade. The BSE market breadth was slightly tilted towards the bulls with 1,357 advances against 1,259 declines.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, Sun Pharma, ONGC and Kotak Mahindra Bank whereas Vedanta, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Yes Bank and Tata Motors (DVR) were the major losers.

On the NSE, Cipla, Bajaj Finserv and Maruti Suzuki were the highest gainers while Vedanta, Bharti Infratel and ICICI Bank lost the most.

--IANS

rrb/him/vm