Equity indices end flat on mixed global cues; FMCG stocks rise

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices ended volatile trade on Tuesday on a flat note, tracking mixed global markets.

Although the indices had opened in the red, they pared their losses around an hour into the trade, with the BSE Sensex gaining over 100 points by the afternoon session.

By the end of the day's trade, the indices ended flat, with minor gains noting mixed global cues -- weak Asian markets and positive Europeran markets.

According to market analysts, FMCG, consumer durables and IT stocks witnessed healthy buying, while heavy selling pressure prevailed over auto and helthcare stocks.

At 3.30 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,769.15 points, up 6.70 points or 0.06 per cent from the previous close of 10,762.45 points.

Similarly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had opened at 35,355.72 points, closed at 35,490.04 points (3.30 p.m.) -- up 19.69 points or 0.06 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 35,470.35 points.

The Sensex touched an intra-day high of 35,616.64 and a low of 35,338.099 points. The BSE market breadth, however, was bearish so far with 1,777 declines and 849 advances.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Coal India, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Airtel whereas Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Tata Motors (DVR) and Power Grid were the major losers.

On the NSE, Grasim Industries, Coal India and Ultratech Cement were the highest gainers while Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and Cipla lost the most.

--IANS

rrb/vd