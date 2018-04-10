Equity indices close in green on positive global cues

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Key Indian equity indices on Tuesday provisionally closed in the green on the back of positive cues from global peers, along with healthy buying in metals, banking and capital goods stocks.

Both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 provisionally settled on a positive note.

"Markets closed in green and continued to close with gains for the fourth day. Sentiment was boosted after Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech eased trade war tensions between US and China," said Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tradebulls.

At 3.30 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,402.25 points, up 22.90 points or 0.22 per cent from the previous close.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 33,880.11 points, closed at at 33,880.25 points -- up 91.71 points or 0.27 per cent from its previous session's close.

The Sensex touched a high of 33,949.98 points and a low of 33,813.30 during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was, however, bearish with 1,316 declines and 1,160 advances.

Axis Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports and Coal India were the top gainers on the BSE. Top losers were Tata Motors, Tata Motors (DVR), Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp and Dr Reddy's Lab.

On Monday, the benchmark indices had closed on a higher note.

The Nifty50 edged higher by 47.75 points or 0.46 per cent to close at 10,379.35 points, while the Sensex closed at 33,788.54 points -- up 161.57 points or 0.48 per cent.

--IANS

rrb/ppg/vm