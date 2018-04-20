Equity indices close flat on tepid global cues

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Key equity indices provisionally closed on a flat-to-negative note on Friday tracking weak global cues.

Heavy selling pressure was seen in the banking, metal and capital goods stocks. However, healthy buying in IT and Teck (technology, media and entertainment) stocks restricted further decline during the day.

At 3.30 p.m, the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,564.05 points -- down 1.25 points or 0.01 per cent -- from the previous close.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 34,434.14 points, closed at 34,415.58 points -- down 11.71 points or 0.03 per cent -- from its previous close.

Sensex touched a high of 34,487.33 points and a low of 34,311.29 points during the day.

The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,447 declines and 1,169 advances.

On Friday, the top gainers on the BSE were Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Coal India, Wipro and Bharti Airtel, while Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Adani Ports and NTPC were among the major losers.

On NSE, the top gainers were TCS, HCL and Infosys and the major losers included Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance and GAIL.

--IANS

rrb/ag/nir