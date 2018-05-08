Equities rise marginally tracking global cues

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded marginally higher on Tuesday afternoon following broadly positive cues in the global markets.

Heavy selling pressure on the capital goods and consumer durables stocks restricted further gains, market analysts said.

At 12.45 p.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,729.40 points -- up 13.90 points or 0.13 per cent -- from its previous close of 10,715.50 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 35,349.85 points, traded at 35,263.62 points (12.45 p.m.) -- up 55.48 points or 0.16 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 35,208.14 points.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,388.87 points and a low of 35,235.88 during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was tilted towards the bears with 1,236 declines and 1,205 advances.

"Sensex and Nifty traded higher for a second straight session on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian shares, with a firm positive close from the US markets," said Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer, Tradebulls.

So far, the major gainers on the BSE were ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Tata Conbsultancy Services (TCS) and Adani Ports while Mahindra and Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Larsen and Toubro, Indosys and HDFC Bank were the major losers.

On the NSE, the top gainers were ICICI Bank, Hindustan Petroleum and Grasim Industries. The major losers were IndusInd Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra and Larsen and Toubro.

--IANS

rrb/mr