Equities close volatile trade session in green

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Amid volatility, the key Indian equity indices on Tuesday provisionally closed in the green with healthy buying in IT, Teck (technology, media and entertainment) and auto stocks.

According to market observers, some caution prevailed ahead of the US Federal Reserve's meeting slated to begin later in the evening.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged higher by 30.10 points or 0.30 per cent to provisionally close at 10,124.35 points (at 3.30 p.m.).

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 32,876.48 points, closed at 32,996.76 points -- up 73.64 points or 0.22 per cent from the previous session's close.

The Sensex reclaimed the 33,000-mark during the intra-day trade to touch a high of 33,102.74 points.

However, the BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,594 declines and 1,099 advances.

On Monday, the benchmark indices hit their lowest levels since December 6, 2017, as India's widening Current Account Deficit (CAD), along with weak global cues ahead of the US Federal Reserve March 20-21 meeting, dented investors' risk-taking appetite.

The NSE Nifty50 declined by 100.90 points or 0.99 per cent to close at 10,094.25 points, while the BSE Sensex closed at 32,923.12 points -- down 252.88 points or 0.76 per cent from its previous close.

--IANS

ppg/mr