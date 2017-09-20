Equities close with marginal losses; auto stocks top laggards

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Key Indian equity indices provisionally closed on a flat note -- marginally in the red -- on Wednesday as investors booked profits in automobile, consumer durables and banking stocks.

According to market observers, caution ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee policy meet outcome Wednesday evening (India time), along with a weak rupee, hampered the risk-taking appetite of investors.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,139.85 points (at 3.30 p.m.) -- marginally lower by 7.70 points or 0.08 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 32,467.10 points, closed at 32,400.51 points -- down 1.86 points, or 0.01 per cent, from its previous close at 32,402.37 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 32,499.88 points and a low of 32,383.82 during intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bearish -- 1,358 declines and 1,215 advances.

On Tuesday, the benchmark indices closed on a flat-to-negative note on the back of negative global cues along with huge outflow of foreign funds.

The Nifty50 closed at 10,147.55 points after touching a fresh high of 10,178.95 points during intra-day trade, while the Sensex closed at 32,402.37 points -- down 21.39 points, or 0.07 per cent.

