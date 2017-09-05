Equities close in green, Nifty50 ends above 9,950-mark

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Key Indian equity indices -- the NSE Nifty50 and the BSE Sensex -- surged from the flat zone to provisionally close on a higher note on Tuesday, with healthy buying witnessed in consumer durables, banking and oil and gas stocks.

According to market observers, index heavyweights like Coal India, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports and Tata Motors aided the indices in their bull run.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed above the 9,950-mark. At 3.30 p.m., it closed at 9,952.20 points -- up 39.35 points or 0.40 per cent.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 31,755.16 points, closed at 31,809.55 points -- up 107.30 points or 0.34 per cent from its previous close at 31,702.25 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 31,863.47 points and a low of 31,674.23 points during intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,650 advances and 906 declines.

On Monday, the benchmark indices closed on a lower note on the back of negative global cues and heavy selling pressure in auto and banking stocks.

The Nifty50 fell by 61.55 points, or 0.62 per cent, to close at 9,912.85 points, while the Sensex witnessed a fall of over 300-points during the day's trade to close at 31,702.25 points -- down 189.98 points or 0.60 per cent.

--IANS

ppg/vt