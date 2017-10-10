Equities close in green, Nifty50 ends above 10k-mark

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Continuing with gains for the third consecutive session, key Indian equity indices on Tuesday closed in the green on the back of broadly positive global cues and healthy buying in capital goods, banking and healthcare stocks.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at the time of closing held on to the psychologically important 10,000-mark, which was reclaimed on Monday on an intra-day basis.

The Nifty50 closed at 10,016.95 points -- up 28.20 points or 0.28 per cent. It had slipped below the 10,000-mark on September 22.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE closed higher by 77.52 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 31,924.41 points.

The BSE market breadth was bullish -- 1,563 advances and 1,165 declines.

"Nifty rose today, after remaining in a 32-point range and closed the day higher by around 28 points," Deepak Jasani, Head - Retail Research, HDFC Securities, told IANS.

"Major Asian markets have ended on a positive note, which included Nikkei, Hang Seng, Kospi... In Europe, FTSE 100 currently traded higher and DAX and CAC 40 traded lower."

In terms of the broader markets, the S&P BSE mid-cap index rose by 0.64 per cent, while the small-cap index gained 0.95 per cent.

Market observers opined that some gains were capped as caution prevailed in the markets ahead of the earnings season for the July-September period, which starts later during the week.

"Shares climbed on Tuesday but broader gains were limited as investors hedged their bets before corporate results kick in this week. Software bellwether Tata Consultancy Services will report on Thursday and index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday," said Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tradebulls.

"The July-September earnings will be viewed as a gauge to determine whether the current high valuations hold ground after a record-setting rally this year," Desai told IANS.

On the currency front, the rupee strengthened by 7-8 paise to close at 65.28 against the US dollar from its previous close at 65.35-36.

In terms of investments, provisional data with the exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold scrips worth Rs 504.82 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased stocks worth Rs 402.15 crore.

Sector-wise, the S&P BSE capital goods index edged up by 96.85 points, followed by banking index by 94.24 points and healthcare index by 75.38 points.

On the other hand, the S&P BSE FMCG index fell by 24.68 points and realty index by 20.95 points.

Major Sensex gainers on Tuesday were: Lupin, up 2 per cent at Rs 1,060.60; Axis Bank, up 1.74 per cent at Rs 513.95; Power Grid, up 1.61 per cent at Rs 204.60; Reliance Industries, up 1.52 per cent at Rs 843.40; and Coal India, up 1.44 per cent at Rs 285.50.

Major Sensex losers were: Hindustan Unilever, down 0.98 per cent at Rs 1,208.15; ICICI Bank, down 0.96 per cent at Rs 269.25; Tata Steel, down 0.93 per cent at Rs 690.65; ITC, down 0.82 per cent at Rs 265.80; and Sun Pharma, down 0.50 per cent at Rs 527.30.

