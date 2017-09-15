Equities close flat on weak global cues, profit booking

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Weak global cues on the back of recurring geo-political tensions, coupled with profit booking in banking, capital goods, FMCG and healthcare sectors, subdued investors' sentiments and led the key Indian equity indices -- the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- to close on a flat note on Friday.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which slid into the red during the day's trade, closed with marginal gains at 32,272.61 points -- up 30.68 points, or 0.10 per cent.

However, the BSE market breadth was bearish -- with 1,457 declines and 1,112 advances.

On the other hand, the wider 51-scrip Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched down 1.20 points, or 0.01 per cent, to close the day at 10,085.40 points.

"Markets ended flat on Friday after a volatile session. The volatility came on the back of return of geopolitical tensions as North Korea launched a missile near east of Japan," Deepak Jasani, Head - Retail Research, HDFC Securities, told IANS.

"Major Asian markets ended on a positive note, barring the Shanghai and Straits indices. European indices like FTSE 100, DAX and CAC 40 traded lower," he added.

In terms of broader market indices, the S&P BSE mid-cap index fell by 0.28 per cent, whereas the small-cap index rose by 0.38 per cent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said: "Nifty continued to face resistance above 10,100 level due to weak global cues and continued hostility in Asia. US bond yields rose as CPI August data inched higher to 0.4 per cent leading to risk of Fed interest rate hike in December."

"Continued FII (foreign institutional investors) selling and tightening monetary policies in US will curtail the easy liquidity, which is making investors cautious," said Nair.

In investments, provisional data with the exchanges showed that FIIs sold scrip worth Rs 8,043.58 crore during September 1-14.

On a daily basis, the FIIs purchased scrip worth Rs 418.86 crore and the DIIs (domestic institutional investors) worth Rs 125.55 crore during the day's trade.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 4-5 paise to 64.07-08 against the US dollar from its previous close at 64.12.

"Indian shares fell on Friday tracking lower Asian markets, as geo-political tensions following another missile launch by North Korea dampened sentiment and as profit taking was seen in recent outperformers such as banks and pharma stocks," said Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tradebulls.

"Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, which gained in the last three sessions, fell 1.65 per cent and 1.94 per cent, respectively. State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, however, rose as much as 4.4 per cent, the top percentage gainer on the NSE index, and in line to snap a three-session losing run," Desai told IANS.

Sector-wise, the S&P BSE banking index fell by 98.30 points, capital goods index by 66.19 points, and the healthcare and FMCG indices by 26.42 points each.

On the other hand, the S&P BSE IT index was up 103.78 points, Teck (technology, media and entertainment) index by 43.63 points and the oil and gas index by 43.13 points.

Major Sensex gainers on Friday were: ONGC, up 4.71 per cent at Rs 166.90; Bajaj Auto, up 3.19 per cent at Rs 3,022.05; Coal India, up 1.94 per cent at Rs 259.90; Infosys, up 1.83 per cent at Rs 908.60; and Wipro, up 0.65 per cent at Rs 285.75.

Major Sensex losers were: Dr. Reddy's Lab, down 1.77 per cent at Rs 2,210.25; ITC, down 0.92 per cent at Rs 269.35; NTPC, down 0.77 per cent at Rs 167.30; State Bank of India, down 0.68 per cent at Rs 272.05; and Tata Motors, down 0.66 per cent at Rs 401.25.

--IANS

ppg/vm