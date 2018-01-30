Epson expands portfolio with five new InkTank printers

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Japanese electronics company Epson on Tuesday expanded its portfolio with the launch of five new A4 WiFi InkTank printers.

The new integrated InkTank printers consist of five models -- L4150, L4160 L6160, L6170 and L6190. Barring L4150, all of them offer duplex printing, the company said in a statement.

L4150 printer is available for Rs 15,499 and L4160 is priced at Rs 17,299. Users can buy L6160 for Rs 20,399, L6170 for Rs 21,799 and L6190 for Rs 24,099.

"We have redesigned the experience of our L-series InkTank printers to bring greater convenience and ease-of-use as well as added new features that support the business needs of our customers, including very low-printing costs," said Siva Kumar, General Manager, Inkjet Printers at Epson India.

The printers offer low-printing costs at 12 paise for black and white and 20 paise for colour composite.

The printers lower the total cost of ownership of businesses with the ultra-high page yields of 7,500 black and white pages and 6,000 colour pages for each complete set of four ink bottles.

The ink bottles are designed to prevent re-filling errors with each ink bottle nozzle uniquely customised to fit its matching colour tank.

The printers also offer lab-quality photos when printing on photo media. Large-sized photo printing is made possible as the printers support borderless printing of up to A4 size.

