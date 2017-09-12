Emami Cement eyes 10% market share by 2019

Bhubaneswar, Sep 12 (IANS) Emami Double Bull Cement, manufactured by Emami Cement Limited, targets taking up its market share to 10 per cent in all regions of its operations by March 2019.

The company aims to achieve the target with increased production capacity to 6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2018-19, said Vivek Chawla, CEO, Emami Cement Limited.

"Presently, there is 60 million tonnes of cement market per year in the eastern India, where the company has operations. We are targeting to acquire 10 per cent market share in the regions by 2019," said Chawla.

Presently, the company is producing 60 per cent of the current total cement capacity of 4 MTPA through the mother clinker plant in Chhattisgarh and the grinding unit at Panagarh, West Bengal.

"By March this year, these two units target to achieve the operational production capacity of 3.2 MTPA. Around the same time, the company would also be ready with its new grinding unit of another 2 MTPA in Jajpur, Odisha," said Chawla.

Total investment incurred by the company for all the three units is Rs 4,000 crore. It is investing Rs 600 crore in its Odisha plant.

Chawla said: "Currently, the entire sales in our presently existing markets of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Eastern Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha regions is close to around 1.5-2 lakh tons per month. We have specific ramp up plans targeting to scale this up to 3.2 million tons in the current financial year. As a part of our expansion plan, we have recently acquired two limestone mines in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh."

He also said that the company would try to get limestone mines in Odisha.

--IANS

cd/vgu/dg