Eighth generation Volkswagen Passat launched in India at Rs 29.99 lakh

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Europes leading car manufacturer Volkswagen on Tuesday launched the eighth generation of its luxury sedan Passat at an introductory price range of Rs 29.99 lakh to Rs 32.99 lakh.

According to the company, the 'all-new Passat' is based on the MQB platform and is powered with a 2.0L TDI diesel engine mated to a six-speed automatic-DSG gearbox.

"We are 100 per cent sure that we will receive interest (in this product) and that we have customers who are waiting for this product, as we had launched (the seventh generation of the car) 10 years back in India," Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Group Sales India, told IANS.

"I am very confident that this car will bring in the next phase of growth for Volkswagen in India. With this launch we will now have a portfolio with carlines across leading vehicle segments in the country."

The Passat was earlier introduced in India in 2007.

The company elaborated that the newly launched Passat will host several premium luxury features including "nine airbags, hill start assist, auto hold, app connect, LED tail-lamps and easy open boot among others".

The Passat offers a fuel efficiency of 17.42 km per litre and a fuel tank capacity of 66 litre.

