Ecosystem to make EVs viable yet to be created: R.C. Bhargava

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki's Chairman R.C. Bhargava on Thursday said that an ecosystem which will make electric vehicles (EVs) viable, acceptable and usable by customers in India is yet to be created.

In an interview to BTVi, Bhargava said that the government's programme to promote electric vehicles by building the ecosystem is on the right direction.

He said that all automobile manufacturers will be watching the progress of how this ecosystem is being built up.

According to Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki will be ready with its EVs offerings, as and when the company finds that the market is ready to accept these types of vehicles in large numbers.

Bhargava added that "fuel cells" powered electric mobility will be better than using energy generated from coal-fired thermal power plants.

