Economic agreements likely during Jaitley's Bangladesh visit

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) India and Bangladesh are likely to ink major economic agreements during the official visit of Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to Dhaka beginning from Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Jaitley will arrive in Dhaka on Tuesday for a two-day official visit.

Major economic pacts like US dollar credit line agreement and joint interpretative notes on bilateral promotion and protection of investments are likely to be signed during Jaitley's visit.

"The first major engagement of the Indian Finance Minister... will be to deliver the inaugural address at the business meeting between Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FBCCI) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) tomorrow afternoon," the ministry said in a statement issued on Monday.

Further, Jaitley will hold a bilateral level meeting with his counterpart Abul Maal A. Muhith on Wednesday.

"During the visit of the Indian Finance Minister... a dollar credit line agreement between the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and Export-Import Bank of India is likely to be signed for third Line of Credit," the statement said.

"Joint interpretative notes on the agreement between India and Bangladesh for the Promotion and Protection of Investments are also likely to be signed during the visit."

In addition to the likely agreements, Jaitley and Bangladesh Finance Minister Muhith will launch the "Cashless Visa Services".

"Finance Minister Jaitley will also deliver a talk on the macro-economic initiatives of the Government of India," the statement added.

--IANS

rv/dg