Dyson launches in India, opens first demo store

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Global technology company Dyson on Thursday said it has launched its latest products, including cord-free vacuum cleaners, hairdryers and its range of intelligent air purifiers, in India at its first demo store here.

The company, which is also the developer of high-performance machines, said it will invest over Rs 1,200 crore in India over the next five years and will expand at a fast pace opening a total of 20 stores in the country.

"We are launching a range of products using our patented technology which we believe will bring meaningful benefits," said Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer and member of the Dyson Board.

Headquartered in Britain's Malmesbury, the James Dyson-founded company holds 7,500 patents worldwide and is focused on combining hardware, software and algorithms to make intelligent machines.

--IANS

ppg/vd