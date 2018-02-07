Draft NTP 2018 to be in public domain in 2-3 weeks: Sundararajan

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan on Wednesday said the draft National Telecom Policy (NTP) 2018 is likely to be in the public domain in the next two to three weeks.

"A draft National Telecom Policy 2018 that is liberal and non-prescriptive in its licensing approach in machine to machine (M2M) communication is being given final touches," Sundararajan said at the launch of a FICCI-EY report on "M2M -- Changing lives of 130 crore Indians".

"The policy should be in the public domain in the next two to three weeks for discussion and responses from stakeholders," she said.

The Telecom Secretary, while launching the report -- which provides inputs to the government on M2M communications to help formulate the M2M policy framework -- said NTP 2018 would be transformative in harnessing the full benefits of M2M communications.

Last week, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India released the recommendations for the NTP 2018 in which it has set a target to attract an investment of $100 billion in communication by 2022 and planned to leapfrog the country into the top-50 nations in the ICT Development Index released by the International Telecommunication Union every year.

It also aims to create 2 million additional jobs in the ICT sector by 2022.

