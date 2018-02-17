Double taxation avoidance agreement to give fillip to India, Iran trade

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Enforcement of the double taxation avoidance agreement and extension of preferential tariff would give a fillip to trade and investment between Iran and India , Masoud Karbasian, Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, Iran said here on Saturday.

Karbasian was addressing an interactive meeting with Indian and Iranian business leaders, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India.

The Iranian Minister said his country has always been a reliable and safe provider of petroleum and natural gas to Indian oil companies and expressed confidence that the Trilateral Transit and Transport Agreement between Iran, India and Afghanistan will give a fillip to Iran-India trade and investment.

The FICCI and Iran Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture signed an MoU to further strengthen economic relations by expanding and deepening commercial, trade and investment cooperation.

--IANS

ag/vm