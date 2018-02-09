Doha Bank moves Mumbai branch to Chennai

Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) Qatar-headquartered Doha Bank relocated one of its Mumbai branches to Chennai and said on Friday it will focus on corporate and retail segments for business.

"In India we will focus on corporate and retail business. We will also facilitate bilateral trade between Tamil Nadu and Qatar," R. Seetharaman, CEO, Doha Bank Group, told reporters.

He was here for the soft launch of the relocated branch.

According to Seetharaman, Qatar will be hosting the Football World Cup in 2022 and this opens up a lot of investment opportunities for Tamil Nadu business houses.

Asked the reason for relocating and the bank's performance in India, Seetharaman refused to answer.

Doha Bank now has one branch in Mumbai, Kochi and Chennai.

