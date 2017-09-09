Direct tax payers doubled in 3 years: Shah

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Saturday said the number of total direct tax payers has doubled in the last three years from 3.7 crore to 6.4 crore.

Shah in an industry interactive session at Ficci, said 30 crore new bank accounts were opened and seven crore people benefited from the Mudra bank (which benefits small entrepreneurs).

"We have worked very hard to carry forward the country's economy and demonetisation is an example," Shah said, adding that the BJP government focused on long-term gains rather than short-term benefits.

He also said: "We have not linked the policy decisions with the vote bank. Due to this our political loss may have happened."

The Narendra Modi government does not believe in taking such decisions which "look good to people", but believes in taking decisions which are "good for people".

"If every house has a toilet, electricity and LPG cylinder will GDP increase or not? This will not only increase the GDP but also raise living standard of people," he added.

Shah also said that political stability is necessary for economic and industrial development. "For the first time in 30 years a single majority party has come to power and people of India played a decisive role in this change."

--IANS

gt/in/bg