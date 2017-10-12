Digital India programme to provide 20-30% growth in India's GDP: Alphons

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) The Digital India programme has the potential to provide an incremental 20-30 per cent increase in Indias GDP by 2025, K.J. Alphons, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, said on Thursday.

Several of the flagship projects under the programme have now moved from the planning phase to the execution phase. The progress made in these projects and across the three vision areas of Digital India has started to show an impact on the lives of citizens and on businesses, said Alphons.

He was speaking at an event organised here by industry chamber Assocham.

Several applications and services that have been developed have seen significant adoption. The cloud storage service, DigiLocker, is now being used by four million users. The MyGov application which provides a platform for citizens to interact with the government is used by over one million users to interact with the government, the minister added.

"Digital India is an umbrella programme that covers multiple Government Ministries and Departments. It weaves together a large number of ideas and thoughts into a single, comprehensive vision so that each of them can be implemented as part of a larger goal," he said.

--IANS

ag/dg