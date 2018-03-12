Digital Domain India announces winners of 'DDI VR Hackathon'

Hyderabad, March 12 (IANS) Digital Domain India (DDI) on Monday announced the winners of "DDI VR Hackathon" where three techies walked away with cash prizes of Rs 50,000 each.

The company also awarded 50 positions to prospective candidates after the finale with an offer to join DDI Virtual Reality (VR), software development and pipeline team, the company said in a statement.

"We have identified high-quality talent whom, we believe, will help realise the goal of building our world-class VR and VFX software and pipeline team in India. This is our first big step as we move forward to meet the talent acquisition target in our Indian studio," said Amit Chopra, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Digital Domain.

US-based Digital Domain is a pioneer in several fields including visual effects, livestreaming events in 360-degree Virtual Reality (VR) and creating "virtual humans" for use in films, among others.

A total of 102 coders from India reached the final round of the competition at WaveRock studio in Hyderabad.

Shaik Sohail Yunus won the "Core Software" award, Jaganathan Muthuram was declared winner for "Backend" contest and the "Unity" contest was won by Subham Chakravarthy and Bhimraj.

"Our aim through this Hackathon was to give them a platform to present their skills and be part of the Virtual Reality revolution that we intend to create from our studio in India," added Sudhir Reddy, Vice President and Head of Digital Studio India.

The studio in Hyderabad is Digital Domain's fifth global studio and first facility in the country that began production in November 2017.

