DGCA suspends licenses of two pilots for 'jeopardising' flight safety

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the flying licences of two pilots formerly employed with Jet Airways for indulging in a fight on-board a London-Mumbai flight.

The civil aviation regulator's action to suspend the licences for five years comes after Jet Airways terminated their services on January 9.

A male co-pilot had alleged slapped his female commander inside the cockpit of the aircraft ferrying 324 passengers, including two infants and 14 crew.

The woman pilot went out of the cockpit and was not willing to re-enter despite pleas by the cabin crew. The co-pilot also left the cockpit unmanned and the aircraft on autopilot mode.

India's civil aviation regulations require the cockpit to be manned at all times during the flight.

Subsequently, the incident was reported to the aviation regulator and a probe was initiated.

"In a flight of Jet Airways 9W-119 from London-Mumbai operated with B777 aircraft on January 1, the commander came out of cockpit about one hour before touchdown, complaining of physical harassment by the co-pilot," a senior DGCA official said on Tuesday.

"Soon after the co-pilot also came out, leaving the cockpit unattended and thereby jeopardising the safety of aircraft. The DGCA investigated the occurrence. Keeping in view serious safety lapses that endangered aircraft operations, the DGCA suspended the licences of both pilots for five years."

On January 4, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju informed the Lok Sabha that a probe has been initiated and said action will be taken according to regulations and that "no one will be spared".

--IANS

rv/tsb