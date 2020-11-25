India markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • BSE SENSEX

    44,523.02
    +445.87 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nifty 50

    13,055.15
    +128.70 (+1.00%)
     

  • Dow

    30,046.24
    +454.97 (+1.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,036.79
    +156.15 (+1.31%)
     

  • BTC-INR

    1,410,920.62
    -3,242.12 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.69
    +9.94 (+2.69%)
     

  • Hang Seng

    26,935.80
    +347.60 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei

    26,677.37
    +511.78 (+1.96%)
     

  • EUR/INR

    88.1976
    +0.0637 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/INR

    98.9535
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • AED/INR

    20.1250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • INR/JPY

    1.4076
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • SGD/INR

    55.2410
    +0.0240 (+0.04%)
     

Dell sees sales above estimates on booming demand for remote-work tools

·2-min read
The logo for Dell Technologies Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York
The logo for Dell Technologies Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York

(Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc forecast current-quarter sales above market expectations as a pandemic-driven shift to remote work and learning powered demand for its desktops and notebooks, helping it post a surprise rise in third-quarter revenue.

The company said, on an earnings call with analysts on Tuesday, that it expects fourth-quarter revenue to rise 3% to 4% sequentially, implying a range between $24.18 billion and $24.42 billion, compared with analysts' average expectation of $23.09 billion.

The PC maker's shares were last up marginally in volatile after-market trading, as adjusted earnings matched Wall Street expectations of $2.03 per share.

Consumers and businesses are spending on notebooks at a rate Dell has not seen in over a decade, according to an earnings presentation, helping its client solutions group rake in a record $12.29 billion in revenue, up about 8% from a year earlier.

Global shipments in the traditional PC market, which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations, jumped 14.6% year-over-year to 81.3 million units in the third quarter of 2020, according to data from IDC.

While the health crisis lifted demand for Dell's remote workstation products, the company's data center business remained under pressure, with revenue from the unit falling about 4% to $8.02 billion in the quarter.

Sales at VMware Inc rose about 8% to $2.89 billion. Dell plans to spin off its 81% stake in the software unit to help reduce debt.

Total revenue rose nearly 3% to $23.48 billion in the three months ended Oct. 30, while analysts had estimated a drop of 4.4% to $21.85 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $832 million, from $499 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Devika Syamnath)

Latest stories

  • Analysis: Shocked by sacred sites blast, investors press mining firms to revamp heritage oversight

    Rio Tinto's destruction of sacred Indigenous rock shelters in Australia this year has dismayed and galvanised a swathe of investors who want big changes in how mining firms manage heritage issues and have begun to tell them so. They have stepped up communication with mining companies both in volume and frequency, putting them on notice to improve accountability and risk management, according to Reuters interviews with two dozen major investors and corporate governance advisers. Regnan is part of the Pendal Group which has some A$94.8 billion(52.22 billion pounds)under management.

  • Dell sees sales above estimates on booming demand for remote-work tools

    Consumers and businesses are spending on notebooks at a rate Dell has not seen in over a decade, according to an earnings presentation, helping its client solutions group rake in a record $12.29 billion in revenue, up about 8% from a year earlier. Global shipments in the traditional PC market, which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations, jumped 14.6% year-over-year to 81.3 million units in the third quarter of 2020, according to data from IDC. While the health crisis lifted demand for Dell's remote workstation products, the company's data center business remained under pressure, with revenue from the unit falling about 4% to $8.02 billion in the quarter.

  • Biden does not rule out his Justice Department investigating Trump

    Biden sits for first interview since becoming president-elect

  • After borrowing surge, Sunak to announce more spending

    British finance minister Rishi Sunak, who has already pledged over 200 billion pounds to fight the COVID-19 crisis, will free up more cash on Wednesday against the backdrop of the heaviest public borrowing since World War Two. Sunak will announce extra investment to ease a backlog in the health system, counter a surge in unemployment and build new infrastructure in a one-year Spending Review that he is due to deliver to parliament at around 1230 GMT. With Britain's full exit from the European Union approaching on Dec. 31 - and no new trade agreement yet secured - Sunak is likely to announce more spending on customs operations and possibly replacement subsidies for farmers.

  • Senior Congress Leader Ahmed Patel Passes Away at 71

    He had tested positive for COVID-19 on 1 October and had been admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital on 15 November.

  • 'Tough but necessary': Alberta declares a public health emergency, banning indoor gathering and temporarily closes schools

    Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has declared a public health emergency in the province, adding enhanced restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19 for at least three weeks.

  • As Donald Trump's presidency draws to a close, rifts in Europe widen once more

    France and Germany have two very different starting points, with different views of the centrality of trans-Atlantic dependency

  • 1.24 lakh beds added to 1,426 hospitals in Kerala: CM to PM Modi

    Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a total of 1.24 lakh new beds were added to 1,426 hospitals in the state.

  • NZ cenbank to tighten mortgage lending as prospects for negative rates dim

    New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday said it would re-impose mortgage curbs next year and work with the government on fixing a housing crisis, reinforcing views that deeper cuts to interest rates into negative territory are now less likely. The government on Tuesday sent a letter to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) asking it to consider factoring property prices as part of its policy remit amid broad concerns about housing affordability. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the central bank would consider the government's proposal but would need to assess the impact such a change would have on its objective of maintaining financial stability.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Fears of ethnic profiling stalk conflict

    Some ethnic Tigrayans complain of harassment and discrimination - an allegation the government denies.

  • ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against JOYY Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – YY

    NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY), between April 28, 2016 and November 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for JOYY investors under the federal securities laws. To join the JOYY class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1988.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) JOYY dramatically overstated its revenues from live streaming sources; (2) the majority of users at any given time were bots; (2) the Company utilized these bots to effect a roundtripping scheme that manufactured the false appearance of revenues; (3) the Company overstated its cash reserves; (4) the Company’s acquisition of Bigo was largely contrived to benefit corporate insiders; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 19, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1988.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.\-------------------------------Contact Information:       Laurence Rosen, Esq.       Phillip Kim, Esq.       The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.       275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor       New York, NY  10016       Tel: (212) 686-1060       Toll Free: (866) 767-3653       Fax: (212) 202-3827       lrosen@rosenlegal.com       pkim@rosenlegal.com       cases@rosenlegal.com       www.rosenlegal.com

  • Cleaning up: domestic workers take Hong Kong cricket by storm

    The SCC Divas Cricket Team, made up of domestic helpers from the Philippines, celebrate their lastest win against the Hong Kong Cricket Club Cavaliers

  • Oil takes breather after vaccine rally as stockpiles rise

    U.S. oil edged lower on Wednesday, after an industry report showed crude stockpiles in the United States rose against expectations, tempering a rally driven by news that another vaccine against COVID-19 had proved effective in trials. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 14 cents, or 0.3%, at $44.77 a barrel by 0035 GMT, after rising more than 4% on Tuesday. Brent crude was yet to trade, having risen almost 4% in the previous session.

  • China foreign minister to meet Japan's Suga; Beijing's first high-level contact with new PM

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, marking Beijing's first high-level contact with Japan's new leader. Wang met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday where they agreed to cooperate on trade and fighting the coronavirus, but maintained their stances on territorial disputes, leaving a security concern unresolved. Japan and China agreed to resume coronavirus-hit business travel this month and to continue talks on disputed isles in the East China Sea.

  • JD Health plans to raise $3.5 billion in Hong Kong IPO - term sheet

    JD Health International Inc is seeking to raise up to $3.5 billion by selling 381.9 million shares in a range of HK$62.80 and HK$70.58 at its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters. There is a greenshoe option to sell a further 15% of stock in the online healthcare platform of China's e-commerce giant JD.com that would take the size of the IPO, set to be Hong Kong's biggest this year, up to $4 billion. Six cornerstone investors led by GIC, Tiger Global and BlackRock have taken up to $1.35 billion worth of stock in the deal, the term sheet showed.

  • Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who tested coronavirus positive, dies

    Ahmed Patel, a senior Congress leader and a Gandhi family loyalist, passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 71, his son Faisal informed.On October 1, Patel had informed he tested positive for COVID-19, urging those who came in contact with him to remain isolated.He was admitted to a Gurugram hospital on November 15, where he breathed his last.

  • Ahmed Patel's role in strengthening Congress would always be remembered: PM Modi

    New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences over the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel in the wee hours of Wednesday. The Prime Minister said that Patel's role in strengthening the Congress party would always be remembered.

  • Syrian army says Israel hits southern Damascus in second strike in week

    The Syrian army said early Wednesday that Israel launched air strikes on an area in the southern outskirts of Damascus, where military defectors believe has a strong Iranian military presence in the second such attack within a week. The Israeli aerial strike on a strategic area that Israel had hit in the past came from the occupied Golan Heights and caused only material damages, the army statement said. Military defectors said the strike targeted an military base in Jabal Mane Heights near the town of Kiswa, where Iranian Revolutionary Guards have long been entrenched in a rugged area almost 15 km (9.3 miles) south of the center of Damascus.

  • Australian Open delay 'most likely', says state minister

    The Australian Open is likely to be delayed by a week or two as negotiations between organisers, the tennis tours and the Victoria government over health measures continue, the state's sports minister said on Wednesday. "There's a number of potential dates on the table," Victorian Sports and Tourism Minister Martin Pakula told reporters in Melbourne. As you know, the French Open was delayed by many months and Wimbledon didn't occur at all.

  • Stocks rise as vaccines, Biden presidency lift global confidence

    Asian stocks made early gains on Wednesday, following a world rally overnight that saw the Dow Jones benchmark crack 30,000 for the first time as investors cheered a dramatically improved global outlook. The main drivers of that exuberance were increasing confidence a COVID-19 vaccine would be ready soon and the formal start of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House, which ends weeks of post-election political uncertainty. President Donald Trump's apparent willingness to comply with the formal transfer of power also boosted investor sentiment, following weeks of legal challenges to the election results.