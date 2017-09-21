Dell EMC, Ingram Micro launch Hardware-as-a-Service in India

Bengaluru, Sep 21 (IANS) Dell EMC and Canada-based IT firm Ingram Micro on Thursday announced the launch of Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) model in India to help accelerate IT adoption among organisations in the country.

HaaS comprises hardware and premium services including notebooks, desktops, servers, networking equipment (switches/routers) and tablets coupled with payment options up to four years customised to individual organisational requirements.

"In collaborating with Ingram Micro, Dell EMC wants to work with organisations to accelerate their digital transformation journeys to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global landscape," Anil Sethi, Vice President, Channels, Dell EMC India, said in a statement.

The joint go-to-market strategy relies on Dell EMC's capabilities in enabling companies to accelerate their IT, security and workforce transformation coupled with Ingram Micro's reach through 18,000 partners.

"Our partnership with Dell EMC allows organisations access to best-in-class technology coupled with our reach throughout the country and the Value added services that we bring to our partners and customers," added K Jaishankar, Country Chief Executive, Ingram Micro.

--IANS

sku/na/vm