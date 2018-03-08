Delhi traders call for 'bandh' on March 13 against sealing drive

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday said a day-long "Delhi Trade Bandh" will be held on March 13 to protest against the sealing drive across the national capital.

"The sealing of commercial establishments in Delhi is gaining momentum, as a consequence of which the Delhi traders are highly perturbed. They have called for a day-long trade bandh on March 13 to lodge a strong protest against sealing drive," CAIT said in a statement here.

The decision was taken at a meeting of trade leaders of Delhi, convened by the CAIT, which was attended by leaders of more than 250 prominent trade associations of the city.

The CAIT said traders demanded presentation of a bill in the current Parliament session by the Centre to put an end to the sealing of business establishments operating from residential premises.

"... on the other hand, the Delhi Chief Minister should convene a one-day special session of the Assembly and get passed a bill to stop the sealing drive in Delhi and forward the same to the Union government for approval," it said.

Earlier, the CAIT had declared that markets in the national capital would remain open till midnight on March 8 as a mark of protest against the sealing drive.

On February 2-3, the traders union had called for a 48-hour 'Delhi Trade Bandh' over the sealing drive, which CAIT dubbed as "in violation of statutory provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act".

--IANS

