Delhi government likely to incentivise use of electric vehicles

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) The Delhi government is likely to incentivise the use of electric vehicles.

According to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, an incentive-based policy is likely to be formulated that encourages commuters to shift from fossil fuels powered vehicles to electric.

Gahlot requested the central government for enhancement of subsidy so that the state government can procure more electric buses.

"Cost of electric buses at Rs 2.75 crore is way too high and unsustainable. I would request the central government for more subsidy along with financial and technical help," Gahlot said while addressing Assocham's conference on 'Electric vehicles: Future roadmap for India' on Tuesday.

"I think we should look towards subsidy on the power to be consumed by electric vehicles," Gahlot was quoted as saying in a statement.

The minister added that it is imperative to bring down the cost of electric vehicles to make them more affordable and viable for public transport.

Besides subsidy, the minister sought clarity from the union government on its FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) scheme.

"Even under the FAME scheme, there are lot of gaps and there is lot of ambiguity, like for instance there is no clarity amid manufacturers when asked whether or not they would qualify in the kilometre scheme," said the Delhi Transport Minister.

Gahlot added that the state government has already given a commitment to induct 100 electric buses, and is willing to increase the fleet to 1,000 "as soon as possible".

--IANS

rv/bg