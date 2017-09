New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Datsun India on Tuesday launched hatchback "redi-GO GOLD 1.0L" priced from Rs 369,737.

Accoridng to Jerome Saigot, Vice President, Marketing and Datsun Business Unit, Nissan Motor India, "Datsun redi-GO GOLD" offers high-value-for-money cars for customers.

The hatchback is powered by the "Intelligent Spark Automated Technology (iSAT) 1.0L" three-cylinder engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

