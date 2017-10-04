Dassault Systemes unveils 'SOLIDWORKS 2018' for 3D design

Bengaluru, Oct 4 (IANS) Global 3D experience major Dassault Systemes on Wednesday announced the launch of "SOLIDWORKS 2018," the latest release of its portfolio of 3D design and engineering applications.

"SOLIDWORKS 2018" features an integrated, end-to-end solution for the design to manufacturing process that enables businesses of any size to rethink their approach to how parts and products are made and quickly bring innovative ideas to the market.

Powered by Dassault Systemes' '3DEXPERIENCE' platform, the new application supports a business' complete design through manufacturing strategy with solutions that simplify the interactions between disciplines across the product development workflow.

"SOLIDWORKS 2018 aims to revolutionise the product development and manufacturing process for SMEs and start-ups and enable them to move up the value chain," said PM Ravikumar, Senior Director, Dassault Systèmes, Professional Channel SOLIDWORKS India.

With it, teams can collaborate concurrently to more rapidly and cost-efficiently design a product or part, validate its function and manufacturability, manage its data and related processes, streamline and automate its manufacturing and inspect it.

"With 'SOLIDWORKS 2018', we plan to cater to key verticals like automobile and components, aviation, defence manufacturing and electrical machinery," Ravikumar added.

A key feature is 'SOLIDWORKS CAM', a new application that provides rules-based machining with knowledge capture to allow for the automation of manufacturing programming.

"SOLIDWORKS 2018 brings more than just a smarter approach to manufacturing parts or products, it helps businesses translate imagination into innovation and build ecosystems," said Gian Paolo Bassi, CEO, SOLIDWORKS, Dassault Systèmes.

