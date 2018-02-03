Dassault Systemes rolls out online '3DEXPERIENCE Marketplace'

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Global 3D experience major Dassault Systemes has launched "3DEXPERIENCE Marketplace" -- its online ecosystem for industrial services and content providers.

The Cloud-based "Marketplace" is a new trading platform for digital design, engineering and manufacturing transactions.

It features 50 digital manufacturers with more than 500 machines and 30 million components from 600 suppliers.

The move will allow them to iterate on design and manufacturing specifications, ensure that a part or product can be manufactured, and reduce risk and errors, the company said in a statement.

"Based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, the "Marketplace" transforms the supply chain into a value chain: a single, virtual, social enterprise, pioneering a new way to do business, innovate, and create value in industry," said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes.

The "Marketplace" will enable 3D printing of the product that can be delivered to a customer's location with the click of a button.

"The solution will be (useful) for all businesses: Small and mid-sized, entrepreneurs, and also large enterprises that want to improve their marketplace mechanisms to improve training in their departments," said Samson Khaou, Managing Director, Dassault Systemes India Pvt Ltd.

--IANS

na/vm