Dassault Systemes to open '3DEXPERIENCE' centre in Andhra

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Global 3D experience major Dassault Systemes on Monday announced a partnership with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corp (APSSDC) to set up a "3DEXPERIENCE" centre to prepare industry-ready students.

The centre will enhance the employability skills of the engineering and polytechnic (diploma) on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for the fields of aerospace and defence, automotive and ship building.

"The centre has been set up as a step to foster innovation and help instil the start-up and research culture in the state as well act as a catalyst of growth by making world-class skilled professionals available to key growth sectors for the state and the country," said Samson Khaou, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systemes.

The aerospace and defence industry in India is one of the fastest growing markets in the world with a significant push to indigenous manufacturing.

As part of experiential learning, the "3DEXPERIENCE" platform would be made available to the students either on premise or on Cloud so that they have first-hand knowledge of operating on the platform.

The centre will also provide tele-operated learning facility, whereever needed, to facilitate remote learning as well.

"Once fully functional, we will offer over 85 courses in aerospace and defence engineering, automotive technologies and marine infrastructure," said K. Sambasiva Rao, Managing Director and CEO, APSSDC.

"Dassault Systemes will bring in their experience and industry knowledge of working across diversified verticals and play a significant role in providing real and virtual demonstrations of modern-day engineering and manufacturing," he added.

The "3DEXPERIENCE" platform helps businesses design and test in a simulated production environment so that they can efficiently plan, produce and manage resources.

