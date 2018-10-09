Dassault Systemes helping Indian firms create experiences beyond products

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Indian enterprises have realised the importance of selling experiences, not just products, and global 3D experience major Dassault Systemes is now delivering Artificial Intelligence (AI)-infused Cloud-based solutions to help them achieve that, the company's Vice Chairman and CEO Bernard Charles has said.

The France-based software behemoth, which has a significant presence in India, is ecstatic to know that its business experience platform "3DEXPERIENCE" has taken wing in the country among enterprises and start-ups in fields ranging from aerospace to automobile and transportation to manufacturing.

"I am impressed by the growing number of our customers in India who have understood the importance of our 3DEXPERIENCE platform. It echoes our view that we are now living in a world of experiences and not just products. It is a new world and we are ready," Charles told IANS in a free-wheeling interview.

"You just do not sell a truck anymore but the whole connected transportation and logistics services, empowering the people who are behind the wheels and the after-sales experiences -- meaning a whole end-to-end ecosystem.

"For this, you need better simulation and design planning which the AI-driven 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides," Charles emphasised.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform offers end-to-end engineering, manufacturing and business capabilities to enable SMEs to generate efficiency, cost-effectiveness and reductions in accumulated waste by harnessing the data essential to the operation of their enterprise.

Dassault Systemes has a full-fledged research and development centre in Pune which is contributing in a big way in guiding the company.

"The Pune R&D centre is contributing heavily towards the development and improvement of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and its global delivery," Charles said.

When it comes to innovation, Charles said India is warming up to make for the world.

"What India needs is high-precision manufacturing, elevated capacity in workforce and positioning of the local brands. It will take some time but the company is on the right path to innovate for the world," he noted.

According to the executive, the economy is changing fast and it is a huge task to reskill and upskill the workforce.

The company last month signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Technology, Silchar (NITS) to set up a "Cloud Centre for Innovation" at the institute's campus in Assam.

The centre will help students and professionals in the field of advanced 3DEXPERIENCE platform and its industry solution experiences.

"The platform can help you do digital design from anywhere. We are also setting up a mobility platform in India," said Charles. "I am astonished to see the work at Indian start-ups around the battery. They are mastering how to package the battery cells as it is the future engine for vehicles," he said, adding that India can have its own mini-Tesla in the near future.

"Vehicles that are adapted to the frugality and the unique transport ecosystem of India, like small e-SUVs and e-scooters will rule in the future and we are prepared to help Indian transportation firms make those," said Charles.

Dassault Systemes is doing a lot on the front of AI, Machine Learning (ML) and Big Data to keep its solutions future-ready. The company has prepared an industry-first operation system that can manage infinite number of Clouds, be it for an individual, a company, a city or a country.

"Out customers are producing gigantic data. We have been handling Big Data without talking much about it for the past 30 years. It is very much part of our platform and solutions.

"Our architecture is very similar to Facebook or Google when it comes to handling Big Data and we are more than eager to provide that secure architecture to our Indian partners and customers," said Charles.

