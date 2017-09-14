Dassault Systemes to drive digital innovation at VECV

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Global 3D experience major Dassault Systemes on Thursday announced that it will provide integrated digital solutions to VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV), a joint venture of the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Limited in India.

The company's '3DEXPERIENCE' platform will cost-effectively develop and deliver innovative, high-quality trucks and buses for VECV to address the growing commercial vehicle market in the country.

"The 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides digital continuity to accelerate innovation, improve product quality and performance and reduce engineering lead time and costs," said Olivier Sappin, Vice President, Transportation and Mobility Industry, Dassault Systemes, during the '3DEXPERIENCE FORUM 2017' event here.

"More and more commercial vehicle manufacturers are recognising the value that it can bring to their business," he added.

The platform features virtual design, simulation, manufacturing and collaboration applications in a digital environment that integrate products, processes and supply chains, and offer a federated view of a manufacturer's business in real time.

As part of its 'Integrated Data Management' initiative, VECV is deploying 'Modular, Glocal and Secure' industry solution experience based on the '3DEXPERIENCE' platform for an integrated approach to product development that accommodates regional requirements.

"With the '3DEXPERIENCE' platform, we can digitally ensure that our customers' interests are represented at every phase of product development, from product strategy to shop floor," added R.S. Sachdeva, Chief Operating Officer, Eicher Trucks and Buses.

The solution will unify digital information in a single collaborative environment that is accessible to VECV's product planning and portfolio management, product development, vehicle integration and manufacturing planning departments, as well as to its partners.

It will allow teams to address the complexity of a diverse product portfolio with agile variant and help meet evolving customer expectations for performance and quality, while optimising costs and cycle times.

Earlier this week, Dassault Systemes announced the commencement of the first and second batch of its Aerospace and Defense Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru to develop skilled workforce in Aerospace R&D in the country.

With the theme 'Digitalisation powering the future of Indian industries', the '3DEXPERIENCE FORUM 2017' focuses on industry challenges and power of digitalisation for business performance in the country.

"Digitalisation for manufacturing has evolved since 1980s through several stages like 3D design, 3D printing, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and now 'Experience'. 3DExperience is the next big step," said Bernard Charles, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systemes.

