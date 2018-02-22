Dassault Systèmes extends global education initiative to India

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) With an aim to help transform education and research in India, 3D Experience major Dassault Systemes on Thursday extended its global initiative "La Fondation Dassault Systemes" to the country.

"La Fondation Dassault Systemes", currently operational in Europe and the US, is dedicated to transforming the future of education and research with the learning and discovery capabilities of 3D technology and virtual universes.

It will provide grants, digital content and skillsets in virtual technologies to qualified non-commercial, non-profit projects proposed by schools, universities, engineering/science colleges, researchers, museums and other foundations in the country.

"Dassault Systèmes in India has been running many academia programmes with the objective of transforming engineering education. With the formation of 'La Fondation Dassault Systemes' in India, we will take our contribution to transform education to the next level," said Sudarshan Mogasale, CEO of Dassault Systemes R&D centre (3DPLM) and Chairman of La Fondation in India.

The foundation has already announced two projects in India: an 'Innovation Hub' at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Muktangan Exploratory Science Centre in Pune and the design and development of 'Solar Powered Passenger Vehicle and Charging station' -- a project undertaken by Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust's Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering in Pune.

"Dassault Systemes Foundation India will launch its full-fledged operations in the next quarter and will call for non-commercial projects in the education and research domains," he added.

The foundation will help foster greater knowledge in the 3D content, technology and simulation applications that have long been used by industry for the design, engineering and manufacturing of most of the products society relies on today.

The foundation started its operations in Europe in 2015 and in the US in 2017.

"It seems relevant to extend our action to India, because of its large percentage of young population, out of which 1.5 million engineers graduate every year. La Fondation Dassault Systèmes in India will support projects to enhance their skills, the applicability of their knowledge to the future of the industry," noted Thibault de Tersant, President, La Fondation Dassault Systemes.

