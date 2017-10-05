Daniel Mazon appointed VC, MD of Philips India

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Philips on Thursday said it has appointed Daniel Mazon as Vice Chairman (VC) and Managing Director (MD) for the Indian subcontinent with effect from October 3.

The company said Mazon has taken over from V. Raja, who retired on September 30.

"In his new role, Daniel will be responsible for driving the overall growth for Philips businesses in India, while focusing on customers and operational excellence," the company said in a statement.

The statement said Mazon has been with Royal Philips for six years. Earlier, he led the Philips Healthcare transformation in Latin America.

"I am excited to join a highly capable team which understands our clients and consumers' needs and is focused on delivering the right solutions. Going forward, we will work closely to sharpen our offerings while strengthening relationships with the government and key partners," said Mazon.

Mazon is a graduate in Engineering from Texas A&M University and holds an executive degree in General Management from Harvard University, the statement added.

--IANS

