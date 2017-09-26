Dabur India launches 30 products on Amazon's global platform

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) In a bid to reach out to customers globally, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Dabur India on Tuesday said it has tied up with global e-commerce giant Amazon to launch around 30 products on the platform.

The company said under this collaboration, Amazon will help to take around 30 products from its popular range such as Vatika hair oil, Meswak toothpaste, Red toothpaste and Chyawanprash to consumers in the US.

"We are starting with about 30 products... starting with oils, chyawanprash, honey and many others, and soon will be populated with another 80 products which are in the pipeline and are being discussed with the Amazon team and our team locally," Krishan Kumar Chutani, Executive Director - Consumer Care Business, Dabur India, said here in an interaction with reporters.

Chutani added that the rest of the 80 products will be launched in another six-to-eight months.

According to Dabur India, it will also offer an exclusive range of products specially created for Amazon's global customers.

--IANS

