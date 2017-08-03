Cummins India's Q1 standalone net profit rises more than 22%

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Cummins India on Thursday reported a rise of 22.61 per cent in its standalone net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of 2017-18.

The company is a leading manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines for power generation, industrial and automotive markets.

According to the company, its standalone net profit during the quarter under review grew to Rs 222.16 crore from Rs 181.18 crore in the corresponding period of 2016-17.

"In the first quarter of the fiscal year 2017-18, the company achieved strong domestic revenue growth of 10 per cent as compared to the same quarter last year," Anant J. Talaulicar, Chairman and Managing Director, Cummins India Limited, said.

"While exports improved this quarter, we believe there are continued uncertainties in certain economies of the world, to whom we export. The company remains optimistic about its growth prospects in the domestic market."

--IANS

rv/vt