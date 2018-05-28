Crude oil prices, rupee push equity indices higher

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Key equity indices made substantial gains for the third consecutive session on Monday, as a fall in global crude oil prices, as well as a rebound in rupee strength enhanced investors risk-taking appetite.

According to market analysts, healthy buying was observed in capital goods, banking and oil and gas stocks.

However, weakness in global markets capped further gains on the Indian indices.

At 3.30 p.m., the wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,688.65 points -- up 83.50 points or 0.79 per cent -- from the previous close of 10,605.15 points.

Similarly, the 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had opened at 35,074.32 points, closed at 35,165.48 points (3.30 p.m.), higher by 240.61 points or 0.69 per cent from the previous close of 34,924.87 points.

During the intra-day trade, the Sensex touched a high of 35,240.96 points and a low of 35,006.50 points. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,840 advances so far against 847 declines.

The major gainers on the BSE were Sun Pharma, Coal India, Asian Paints, Larsen and Toubro and Hero MotoCorp while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Power Grid, Infosys, Mahindra and Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were the major losers.

On the NSE, the top gainers were Sun Pharma, Hindustan Petroleum and BPCL. The major losers were Tech Mahindra, Power Grid and TCS.

--IANS

rrb-rv/bg