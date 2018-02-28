Core industries' output rises in January

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The pace of India's eight major industries' output accelerated in January to 6.7 per cent from an increase of 4 per cent in December 2017 and 3.4 per cent in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, official data showed on Wednesday.

"The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ECI) stands at 133.1 in January, 2018, which was 6.7 per cent higher as compared to the index of January, 2017," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

"Its cumulative growth during April to January, 2017-18 was 4.3 per cent."

The ECI index represents the output of major sectors like coal, steel, cement and electricity and carries 40.27 per cent weightage of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) which is the macro-gauge for India's factory output.

