Coolpad launches 'Note 5 Lite C' at Rs 7,777

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Chinese technology company Coolpad on Friday launched its 'Note 5 Lite C' first offline product at Rs 7,777 for the Indian market.

The smartphone, with a 5-inch full HD display, sports an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

"Keeping the strategy of bringing high specs smartphones at affordable price, we have yet again launched a product that our fans expect," said Coolpad India CEO Syed Tajuddin said in a statement.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 210, 1.1 GHz quad-core processor paired up with 2GB RAM and an internal memory of 16GB that is expandable up to 64GB.

"After being ranked as one of the bestseller in the online space, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that with 'Note 5 Lite C' to expand in the offline smartphone market," added Tajuddin.

'Note 5 Lite C' will be available in grey and gold colours from August 5 at 3000 multi-brand stores in eight states -- Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

