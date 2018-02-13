'Continuously monitoring' A320neos powered by PW1100G-JM engines: DGCA

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) India's civil aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday said that it is "continuously monitoring" the operations of Airbus A320neos (new engine option) aircraft powered by "PW1100G-JM" engines.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is "continuously monitoring these operations to ensure that safety is not compromised at any stage and A320neo aircraft in the fleet of Indian operators are being operated safely".

In India, only IndiGo and GoAir operate the A320neo aircraft powered by PW 1100 engines. At present, IndiGo and GoAir have a total of 32 and 13 A320neos in their fleet respectively.

The DGCA's statement comes days after budget passenger carrier IndiGo withdrew three of its A320neo aircraft from service after "receiving" precautionary recommendations from European Aviation Safety Agency on the particular engine type which powers these planes.

"The recommendations are with respect to a certain sub-population of engines, with a particular engine configuration. IndiGo has only three such affected aircraft. As soon as IndiGo learnt of these developments, IndiGo had proactively withdrawn the three A320neo aircraft from service w.e.f. 9th of February," the airline had said in a statement on February 10.

The regulator said that in addition to the three grounded aircraft, IndiGo and GoAir have eight and three other A320neos respectively with one affected engine.

"Since these aircraft are not approved for ETOPs (extended-range twin-engine operational performance standards) operations, no other additional operational restriction has been imposed on these 11 aircraft. DGCA continues to closely monitor operations of these aircraft so as to ensure that safety is not compromised."

Further, the DGCA said that there are 113 A320 or A321neos with PW 1100 engines

operating worldwide by 18 operators.

"As on date, 11 aircraft with both engines impacted have been grounded. Aircraft with one engine impacted are allowed to operate, however, ETOPs operations are not permitted," the statement said.

"It is further stated that no national authority has imposed any additional restriction on these aircraft. DGCA is already in touch with M/s Airbus and EASA and any action taken by them will be reviewed proactively to ensure safety of aircraft operations, which is of paramount importance by the DGCA."

