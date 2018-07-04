Compensation for Air India's special flight operations enhanced

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) The Union government on Wednesday enhanced Air India's compensation for special flight services to ferry VIPs like the President and the Prime Minister.

According to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), the expenditure for "Special Extra Section Flights" (SESF) operations has been enhanced to Rs 534.38 crore plus applicable taxes for 2016-17.

"The CCEA... has given its approval to enhance the expenditure for SESF operations from Rs 336.24 crore plus applicable taxes to Rs 534.38 crore plus applicable taxes for 2016-17 with built-in annual escalation of 10 per cent to compensate the cost of living index and exchange fluctuation for the maintenance of B747-400 aircraft," the CCEA said in a statement.

"In view of the serious financial and liquidity position to the company, the enhancement would help to ease some of its financial burden."

