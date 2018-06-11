All common service centres to become business correspondents for banks: Goyal

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) The government on Monday announced that 2.9 lakh common service centres (CSC) would be able to work as business correspondents for banks.

Addressing around 3,000 village level entrepreneurs (VLE) from across the country IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "All Wi-Fi choupals will become knowledge centres in India. In the age of technology, information is power. Now, no villager should be able to go to cities for the services, as the same can be availed through CSCs."

Prasad also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address CSV VLE's on June 15.

Minister of Finance, Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal who was also present at the conference said now 2.90 lakh CSCs will be able to work as business correspondents.

Goyal said: "The expansion of digital technology in our country will add 5 per cent more growth in our GDP. CSC has the potential to change the social fabric of our country."

The Ministry of IT and the Railway Ministry on Monday signed an agreement to allow ticket bookings through 2.9 lakh common service centres in the next few months.

"CSC SPV has entered into an agreement with IRCTC for delivery of services through CSC centres. Now, CSC centres will be able to work as IRCTC agents. They would also be able to book general tickets," an official statement.

Aruna Sundararajan, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications said: "CSC SPV (special purpose vehicle) will become public data office aggregator. It will develop a powerful content delivery network. Rural India will get benefit of technology advancement and BharatNet will facilitate direct and indirect employment opportunities for many, and can contribute to the inclusive growth of India."

"The infrastructure created under Wi-Fi Choupal will be a national asset, accessible on a non-discriminatory basis to the service providers. CSC will also be used for first line maintenance of BharatNet in the country," she added.

