Colgate-Palmolive's Q3 net up 34%

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Colgate-Palmolive (India) on Monday said its net profit for the third quarter (Q3) ended December 31, 2017, surged by 33.50 per cent to Rs 170.65 crore.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 127.82 crore during the corresponding period of last fiscal.

The total income of the company during the October-December quarter stood at Rs 1,042.36 crore -- up 4.01 per cent -- from Rs 1,002.12 crore reported during Q3 FY17.

"The company continues to maintain its leadership position in both the toothpaste and toothbrush categories, with volume market shares for the period January-December 2017 at 53.7 per cent and 45.1 per cent respectively," the company said in a statement.

Issam Bachaalani, Managing Director at Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, "As the operating environment stabilises post the implementation of GST, we are pleased to report overall strong results."

On Monday, the company's scrip on the BSE traded higher by 0.40 per cent at Rs 1,119.45 per share (at 2.50 p.m.).

