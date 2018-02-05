Coca-Cola India bags award for high employee satisfaction

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (IANS) Coca-Cola's Indian arm on Monday said it has bagged the People Capital Index Award for its high degree of employee satisfaction with regard to talent development efforts and programmes.

"Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) has accorded top priority to people capital within the organisation by implementing industry-best practices, processes and standards," said Seema Nair, Executive Director, HCCB.

According to a company statement, the People Capital Index Report for companies in India is the first "significant and deep dive" into employee perception of how well organisations are working on developing their people capital.

--IANS

