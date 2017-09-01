Coal India gets new interim Chairman

Kolkata, Sep 1 (IANS) The Ministry of Coal has given interim charge of Coal India Ltd (CIL) Chairman and Managing Director to Gopal Singh, who is Chairman of the miner's subsidiary Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), it was announced on Friday.

The previous chairman, Sutirtha Bhattacharya, retired on Thursday.

"Ministry of Coal has entrusted the additional charge of CIL CMD to Gopal Singh, CMD, CCL with immediate effect and until regular appointment is made. He has taken over charge with effect from September 1, 2017," the miner said in a regulatory filing.

The Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB), which conducted interviews for the new chief, did not find any applicants suitable for the job.

Meanwhile, the miner on Friday said it is expecting to garner about Rs 527 crore of additional annual revenue with revisions in sizing, loading charges and additional charges for supply of slack and steam coal.

"Coal India Ltd in its 346th Board meeting held on August 31, 2017, approved the revision in sizing charges, rapid loading silo (RLS) charges, revision in additional charges for supply of slack and steam coal," the miner said in a regulatory filing.

Due to this revision, CIL will generate additional annual revenue of Rs 527 crore, it added.

