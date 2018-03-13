COAI lauds SC's order on deadline for Aadhaar linking with mobiles

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Lauding the Supreme Court's decision to extend the deadline for linking various services, including mobile phone numbers, with Aadhaar, the Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) on Tuesday said the move will provide customers and telecom service providers (TSPs) with enough time to carry out the linkage.

"We welcome the Supreme Court's order on extending the timeline for linking mobile phone numbers with Aadhaar numbers, till the pronouncement of the judgment on the matter. This will provide adequate time to both the customers and TSPs to conduct the exercise in an orderly manner," COAI Director General Rajan Mathews said in a statement.

"We will await further instructions from the Department of Telecom in this regard," he added.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for linking various services with Aadhaar Card numbers till it delivers its judgment on a batch of petitions that challenged the constitutional validity of the biometrical identification scheme.

The deadline for linking of bank accounts, mobile phone connections, and other services with Aadhaar was March 31, which was extended on December 15 last year.

