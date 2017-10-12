Cloud infrastructure services helping firms innovate

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) More and more businesses globally, including in India, are embracing cloud infrastructure services which have made it easier for them to innovate, new research said on Thursday.

Conducted by Cloud major Oracle with 1,610 IT professionals globally, the research found that 78 per cent of businesses believe Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) delivers exceptional operational performance in terms of speed and availability -- a 19 per cent quarter-over-quarter increase.

Just over three-quarters of respondents (77 per cent) globally believe IaaS makes it easier for businesses to innovate.

"Organisations in India are gaining clear productivity improvements as well as the ability to shift focus from routine work, to projects that make valuable contributions," said Sunil Mehra, Vice President-Cloud Platform, Oracle India, in a statement.

"Given the strong recognition from respondents that IaaS can help deliver on transformation and innovation ambitions, we expect this return on investment to grow. However, for the minority of businesses still holding back, the research indicates the clear risk of falling behind by more agile rivals," Mehra added.

Nearly three-quarters of the respondents (70 per cent) globally found their organisation experienced improved productivity from their migration to cloud and just under two thirds (62 per cent) found their IT teams have greater scope to work on other value-adding projects.

The study also revealed that nearly 71 per cent of businesses believe that companies not investing in IaaS will struggle to keep up with those that are using it.

"The index also highlighted that moving to IaaS has significantly cut time to deployment of new applications and services and slashed maintenance costs for over two-thirds of respondents (74 per cent)," the research found.

In addition, 20 per cent of respondents said IaaS is helping them disrupt their market and competitors.

Oracle partnered with Longitude Research to survey 1,610 IT professionals in Australia, Germany, India, Italy, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea and the UK.

--IANS

sku/sac