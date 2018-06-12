Citrix India appoints Raghuram Krishnan as Director-Partner

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Desktop virtualisation leader Citrix on Tuesday appointed Raghuram Krishnan as Director-Partner for its India operations.

Krishnan will lead the company's channel strategy and partner ecosystem growth across the subcontinent, the company said in a statement.

"Being a channel-driven organisation, our network of channel partners is crucial for our success. Raghuram's rich experience will be an asset to Citrix's India business," said Makarand Joshi, Area Vice President and Country Head, India Subcontinent, Citrix.

Krishnan will work closely with partners, distributors and system integrators to accelerate the adoption of Citrix innovations and drive relevance for channel ecosystem in the country.

"I look forward to working with the robust partner ecosystem that Citrix has built," Krishnan said.

Prior to joining Citrix, he has worked with Hitachi Data Systems, Cisco Systems India, IBM, Sun Microsystems and Wipro.

